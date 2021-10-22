in NEWS

Hunt On for Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Mother in Makueni

The search is on for a 45-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting his mother in Mbooni, Makueni County.

Patrick Mumo is said to have committed the beastly act against his aging mother before taking off.

The 90-year-old victim was found in her bedroom writhing in pain by her youngest son.

“The woman in her sunset years was found in her bedroom by her eldest son writhing in pain, complaining of waist pains,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

“She tearfully narrated her harrowing ordeal in the hands of her younger son Patrick Mumo, 45, who forced his way into her bedroom at around 8pm as she slept and subjected her to the beastly act.”

She was rushed to Kisau Sub-county hospital where the doctors confirmed that she had indeed been violated.

Kinoti has appealed to Mumo to give himself up “before the long arm of the law catches up with him”.

“Should you have any information that may assist us bring the suspect to justice, please dial 0800 722 203.”

There has been an increase in cases of abuse against girls and women since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.

At least 5,000 cases have been reported since mid-March.

