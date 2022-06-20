Man Accused of Killing Bestfriend in Suspected Ritual Sacrifice Arrested in Nanyuki

A boda boda rider has been arrested on suspicion of covertly killing his friend and dumping his body in a septic tank as part of a purported ritual sacrifice.

The suspect, police said, was apprehended in Nanyuki and transferred to the Wang’uru Police Station for grilling.

Kirinyaga County Police Commander Mathew Mang’ira confirmed the arrest and said the suspect will face a murder charge once the inquiry is done.

“We are holding the suspect and very soon he will be arraigned in court,” said Mr Mang’ira.

Stephen Murimi, 31, was murdered and his body dumped in the suspect’s septic tank in Murinduko village. The tank was later filled with dirt, possibly to hide the evidence.

The body was retrieved from the septic tank last Thursday.

The deceased was wrapped in a bedsheet, an indication that he was probably killed in his sleep.

Back at the suspect’s home, police found Murimi’s belongings, including a pair of shoes, a jacket, and underpants.

Murimi’s family said he had been enticed to his death last week on Friday when the suspect asked him to quit his job as a waiter and instead join him in venturing into beer business.

It is said that the murder suspect told the deceased that he had amassed a large sum of money and had even purchased a vehicle. Murimi was promised the suspect’s motorcycle, which he would utilize for the intended business.

Murimi informed family members in the neighboring Kirogo village that he had arrived at his friend’s house and that he would be there for a while.

The bereaved family became suspicious when he failed to show up as promised. They went to the suspect’s residence on Thursday to check on him, but he was not there.

They urged the suspect to reveal Murimi’s location, but he refused and fled.

The family informed members of Nyumba Kumi, who began hunting for Murimi in the suspect’s compound.

They phoned the cops after noticing fresh soil on the septic tank.

Family members and hundreds of residents watched in astonishment as the cops retrieved his remains.

“Before the gruesome killing, the suspect and the victim were bosom buddies and they used to visit each other often,” said David Njeru, an uncle of Murimi.

Another resident said, "The suspect's lifestyle had suddenly changed. He had been living a luxurious life in his posh home and we suspect he had joined a cult, which forced him to get rid of his friend as a ritual."

