Man Charged with Defrauding M-pesa Lady of Sh87,000 in Kawangware

A man who allegedly defrauded an M-pesa lady of more than Sh87,000 has been charged with theft at the Kibera law courts.

Geoffrey Mugini allegedly conned Ann Nyawira of Sh87,091 in Kawangware by pretending he needed assistance to reverse an M-pesa transaction.

The suspect allegedly approached Nyawira’s shop while on a phone call and requested Nyawira to speak to the caller to assist him reverse an erroneous transaction he had made on the phone.

Read: Suspected Sim Swap Scammers Of Nigerian Origin Arrested In Juja

Nyawira was then directed to dial some numbers from her phone at which point money was transferred from her phone to Mugini’s in three different transactions.

Once the M-pesa agent realized she had been defrauded, she sought the help of the area chief who alerted the police, leading to Mugini’s arrest.

Mugini appeared before resident magistrate William Tullel where he denied the charges.

He is accused of committing the offence jointly with others who are still at large.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...