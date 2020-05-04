Comedian Mammito Flaunts Lover Eddie Butita After Keeping Relationship A Secret (Photos)

For over three years, Eunice Wanjiru Njoki alias Mammito Eunice has been rumoured to be dating fellow comedian Eddie Butita.

The alleged couple has never confirmed nor denied the rumours.

On Sunday, however, Mammito shared pictures of herself and Butita in what many have assumed is a confirmation of the relationship.

The pictures, the Community Development and Social Work degree holder said, were taken before the deadly COVID-19.

Fans and fellow celebrities shared their conglaturatory messages.

Teacher Wanjiku said, “Aaaaaaw love birds.”

Mulamwah on his part said, “Wee, goals…Najua umepeleka aone maji.”

“Power couple, couple goals,” Milly Chebii wrote.

In 2018, the apparent couple denied rumours that they were expecting a child.

In a photo shared by MC Tricky, Mammito, born and raised in Kibra Line Saba, was in a vest and her belly protruding.

Butita who appears on The Trend Trending Talkers on NTV, said, “Mammito is not pregnant. I don’t know how someone can start such a rumour. When we will be pregnant, we will tell the world.”

Rubbishing the claims, the Churchill Show comedian told Nation, “Growing up in the ghetto I saw first-hand how early pregnancies messed up teenagers, so I never had a boyfriend until I was well over eighteen. Relationships are hard, if you start dating so early you just end up a very bitter woman because of all the heart aches you will get. If grown men are struggling to keep their relationships together then what business do you have dating a boy who barely understands himself?”

It has also been said that they have been cohabiting for a while now.

