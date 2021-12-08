Mama Ngina Secondary in Mombasa Closed after Students Attempted to Burn Blocks

Mama Ngina Secondary School in Mombasa has been closed indefinitely after students attempted to burn education blocks.

According to Mombasa County Director of Education Peter Magiri, at around 5 am today, a fire broke out in the washing/toilet area while the girls were preparing for morning preps.

The students have thus been sent home indefinitely as investigations into the incident launched.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at a dormitory in Maranda High School, Siaya County. Confirming the incident, Bondo Deputy County Commissioner, Richard Karani said the fire began at the Boaz Owino dormitory at around 11:30 am.

The 630-capacity dormitory that went up in flames houses Form One students. “It is true there is a fire incident at Maranda High School,” he said, “we have a team on the ground and an investigation has been launched.” The incident came barely a week after all Form Four students were sent home indefinitely after threatening to burn the school. The 400 students are reported to have refused to write mock exams despite pressure from teachers. This is the second fire incident to be reported in the school in less than a month. The other incident reported in early November saw six students arrested for suspected arson.

