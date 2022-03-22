Mama Ngina Kenyatta Appeals to Mt Kenya Region to Follow President Uhuru’s Direction

Mama Ngina Kenyatta has appealed to the Mt Kenya region to follow the direction of her son President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he cannot mislead the country.

Speaking during a burial in Gatundu, Mama Ngina stated that the President has the region’s best interests at heart hence his role in picking Raila Odinga as his successor.

The country’s first First Lady further weighed in on the broken relationship between President Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto saying the latter is the one at fault.

For instance, Mama Ngina stated that everything was going on smoothly until the Deputy President relinquished his duties and focused on his Presidential ambitions instead of delivering their promises to Kenyans.

“Let us love each other, this is our country, let us drive things forward. Let us know where we are going, there is no way your leader can mislead you. Let me tell you, you must know that the person who is sited under a tree is the one who knows what the insects around there are eating,” She said.

She further questioned, “He (Uhuru) didn’t have a problem (with Ruto), but if your deputy shows you disrespect, would you really stick there? You will move on?”

Mama Ngina Kenyatta urging people to follow President Uhuru Kenyatta's direction adding that he cannot mislead the country and knows better by picking Raila as opposed to Ruto. She was speaking during a burial in Gatundu.

She further called on leaders to stop attacking each other as it is creating tension in the country ahead of the scheduled August 9, polls.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta officially endorsed ODM Leader Raila Odinga for the presidency stating that the country was safe in his hands.

“God willing, I want to finish my term, I leave the country to people who mean well for the country and we will be meeting in the streets,” he said.

“An old man on a stool sees further than a boy on a tree. Let me stick with the old man (Raila) who I can talk with.” He added.

As for his deputy, Kenyatta said he could one day become president if he reforms. He told the people that he is not opposed to supporting him (Ruto) in the future.

