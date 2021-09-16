in SPORTS

Malkia Strikers Through To Semis With Win Over Burundi

Malkia Strikers beat Burundi
Kenya's Malkia Strikers beat Burundi to sail Through to the Semis. [Courtesy]

Kenya recorded a third victory at the Women’s African Nations Championship against Burundi to sail through to the semifinals at Kigali Arena on Thursday.

The Malkia Strikers were merciless against the Burundians, who have lost all their games, hammering them by three unanswered sets.

Kenya picked the first set 8-25, second set 9-25 and third set 11-25 to seal the dominant show.

The Malkia Strikers, who started their group campaign with a loss to defending champions Cameroon, will face hosts Rwanda in the round of four.

It is highly likely that Kenya, who are nine-time African champions will again face Cameroon in this edition’s final.

