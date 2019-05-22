Malkia Strikers Thrash Uganda To Cruise To All Africa Games In Style

Kenya women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, became the first team to qualify for the All Africa Games scheduled for Morocco in August.

The Kenyan queens achieved this feat on Tuesday night after easing past neighbors Uganda in the Zone V All Africa Games qualifiers.

Malkia Strikers have been peerless in the meet winning all their three matches in three straight sets despite their financial woes.

Rwanda and Ethiopia were the first to taste the wrath of the All Africa Games defending champions in the opening two matches before Uganda faced a similar fate before home fans at MTN Lugogo Indoor Arena.

Meanwhile, Malkia Strikers contingent in Kampala has accrued a Sh1 million hotel and logistics bill and are unsure of when the government will come and clear it.

