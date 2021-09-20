Malkia Strikers Qualify For World Championships

Kenya booked a ticket to the FIVB World Championship after reaching the final of the 2021 Volleyball Women’s African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Malkia Strikers however lost the final to rivals Cameroon.

Cameroon were once more crowned 2021 African Nations champions following the comprehensive victory over Kenya 3-1 (25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23) in the final encounter held at Kigali Arena in Rwanda on Sunday.

Qualifying to the final means that Cameroon and Kenya will represent Africa in the upcoming Women’s World Championship, to be held in Poland and Netherlands in 2022.

Read: Malkia Strikers Bounce Back Against Tunisia

The victory is the third in the history of the “Lions” after 2017 and 2019 to equalize the record of both Egypt and Tunisia, while record-holders Kenya kept their highest titles under their built with 9 cups.

Morocco clinched the bronze medal with the sounding victory over Nigeria 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) to achieve the first medal since 1987 when they pulled off the silver medal.

After the compulsory holding of the competition following the FIVB decision to suspend Rwanda due to the participation of 4 ineligible players, whose main Nationality is Brazilians, the schedule was shorted on the final day with the semifinals and finals held on the same day, where Cameroon beat Nigeria 3-0 (25-13, 35-33, 25-13) and Kenya upset Morocco 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-11) followed by the finals.

Tunisia concluded 5th after their victory over RDC 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-20).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...