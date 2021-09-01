in SPORTS

Malkia Strikers Hit Camp Ahead of 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation’s Championships

Malkia Strikers Hit Camp ahead of 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation's Championships in Kigali, Rwanda. [Courtesy]

After a short rest following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics action, Malkia Strikers are expected to hit camp on Wednesday ahead of their participation in the 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation’s Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

A squad of nineteen, including skipper Mercy Moim, veteran Jane Wacu and red hot Sharon Chepchumba will be horning their skills over the next coming days in readiness for the tournament starting September 10-20.

Fifteen teams, including defending champions Cameroon will grace the continental showpiece, which Kenya has won a record nine times.

Kenya relinquished their title to Cameroon in the last edition of the championship held in Cairo, Egypt.

The title was Cameroon’s second.

