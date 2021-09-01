Malkia Strikers Hit Camp Ahead of 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation’s Championships

After a short rest following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics action, Malkia Strikers are expected to hit camp on Wednesday ahead of their participation in the 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation’s Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

A squad of nineteen, including skipper Mercy Moim, veteran Jane Wacu and red hot Sharon Chepchumba will be horning their skills over the next coming days in readiness for the tournament starting September 10-20.

National women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, are expected to hit camp today, Wednesday 1 September 2021 as preparations for the Africa Nations Cup scheduled for 10 to 20 September begin. #TeamKenya #YouAreTheReason pic.twitter.com/TD5taL7kU5 — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) September 1, 2021

Fifteen teams, including defending champions Cameroon will grace the continental showpiece, which Kenya has won a record nine times.

Kenya relinquished their title to Cameroon in the last edition of the championship held in Cairo, Egypt.

The title was Cameroon’s second.

