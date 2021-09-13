in SPORTS

Malkia Strikers Bounce Back With Emphatic Win Over DR Congo

Malkia strikers
Malkia Strikers. [Courtesy]

Kenya women’s Volleyball team bounced back with an emphatic win over DR Congo in the ongoing African Nations Volleyball Championships in Kigali, Rwanda on Monday.

The Malkia Strikers were dominated in their opener going down to defending champions Cameroon by three sets to nothing on Sunday.

Read: Malkia Strikers Hit Camp Ahead of 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation’s Championships

The record nine-time champions however made amends by hammering the DR Congo by the same sets.

The win is a a huge sigh of relief to had coach Paul Bitok who despite fielding an injury-hit team , with captain Mercy Moim starting from the bench, still went on to blow the Congolese 25-11, 25-12 and 25-19.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

