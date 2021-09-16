in SPORTS

Malkia Strikers Bounce Back Against Tunisia

Malkia strikers, cavb championships
Malkia Strikers Hit Camp ahead of 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation's Championships in Kigali, Rwanda. [Courtesy]

Kenya is a step away from the semi-finals of the 2021 Women’s African Nations Championship after beating Tunisia by three straight sets.

The Malkia Strikers hammered the North Africans 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21 to steady their campaign after losing to defending champions Cameroon in their opening Pool B game.

Kenya next faces Burundi on Thursday at 3.00 pm Kenyan time for a ticket to the round of four where hosts Rwanda awaits.

Burundi has lost all its previous fixtures to Tunisia and Cameroon and is not expected to give Kenya a hard time.

