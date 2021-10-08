Mali Obliterate Harambee Stars 5-0

Mali thrashed Kenya 5-0 in a ruthless show in the on going FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on Thursday night.

88" Mali 🇲🇱 4-0 🇰🇪 Kenya Adama Traore 8"

Ibrahima Kone 22"

Ibrahima Kone 36"

Ibrahima Kone 45"

Moussa Doumbia 85" — Harambee Stars (@Harambee__Stars) October 7, 2021

The West Africans were playing away from home in Agadir, Morocco as the country lacks an approved stadium.

With the heavy loss, Kenya remain win-less in Group E of the second last stage of the qualification same as Rwanda and are good as out of contention to proceed.

Stars were under the tutelage of German-Turkish coach Engin Fırat, who was overseeing his first game in charge having replaced Jacob “Ghost” Mulee late last month.

Read: Mali Star Yves Bissouma Arrested In England, To Miss Harambee Stars Clash

Firat formerly of Moldova was handed a two-month contract.

Kenya, who drew against Rwanda and Uganda in their opening two matches of the group, are on their way back home for the return leg slated for Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...