It’s Over For Kenya As Mali Beat Harambee Stars 1-0

Mali completed a double over Kenya, beating the Harambee Stars 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The West Africans hammered Stars 5-0 in the first leg played in Agadir, Morocco on Thursday.

Stars, who remain win-less in Group E of the qualifiers, are as good as out of contention for a spot in the final round of the qualifiers.

Read: Mali Obliterate Harambee Stars 5-0

Ibrahima Konè proved to be Stars’ tormentor in chief once more, scoring the lone goal in the 55th with a fine touch.

Konè grabbed a hat-trick in Agadir.

Kenya will play Uganda away and Rwanda at home in their final games.

