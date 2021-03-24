Malala Ousted As Deputy Minority Leader, Replaced By Kilifi’s Stewart Madzayo

“Dear colleagues, the minority leader has convened a PG tomorrow morning, 9AM as indicated in the above letter, kindly plan to attend this important meeting,” reads the message in part.

This comes just days after Malala clashed with ODM in Matungu by-election where he defended his party candidate, Peter Nabulindo.

The by-election was marred with chaos, voter bribery and irregularities that saw Malala arrested and grilled by DCI detectives.

He was however released on Sh2.5 million bond with a surety of the same.

Read Also: Senator Malala Wants His Security Beefed Up Over Death Threats

In September last year, Malala broke down in parliament claiming there were threats to his life and wanted his security beefed up.

“I am a husband and a young father. The most painful thing is that I am being accused of stage-managing my arrest on August 17. I humbly request this committee and the Inspector General of Police to take action. I have written many letters and called many offices seeking help but they have not taken any action.”

He claimed there was a plot to kill him as he had been trailed by unknown people for a couple of days.