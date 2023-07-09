Malala Calls for Raila’s Arrest Over Anti-government Protests

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has called for the arrest of opposition honcho Raila Odinga.

The former Kakamega senator accused the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader of causing unrest in the country and sabotaging the economy.

Speaking on Saturday, Malala said Raila would be arrested should he fail to call off the anti-government protests.

The former lawmaker said the ODM leader should be accountable for the property destroyed during the Saba Saba demos.

Further, Malala accused Raila of frustrating President William Ruto’s administration.

“We are putting up with you (Raila), but we are almost fed up. If you continue to destroy people’s property, chasing away investors and misusing youths…you are not above the law, we will arrest you and take you to court,” Malala said.

He called on Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to have Raila arrested ahead of Wednesday demos.

“We shall start by arresting Raila Odinga,” he said.

He also scoffed at the opposition’s ploy to oust the president by collecting 10 million signatures.

“You cannot do the same thing the same way and expect different results. You have been holding Saba saba march for years, but you have not gotten presidency. You think you will threaten Ruto? William Ruto is here to stay until 2032, if you want to collect signatures, try in 2033,” he said.

