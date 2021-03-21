Makueni Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Indecently Assaulting Pupil In a Swimming Pool

Police in Makueni County have arrested a primary school teacher allegedly found indecently assaulting his pupil at a swimming pool during a school tour.

The police are also in pursuit of a second suspect (also a teacher), also accused of the same crime.

Mr Joseph Nduva Wambua and his colleague Mike Kioko, both teachers at Step Up Zion Academy Nthongoni in Makueni’s Mtito Andei, were spotted by a concerned female customer doing the indecent act.

“Detectives learnt that the school had organized a tour for its 32 KCPE candidates to Tsavo Inn Hotel located in Mtito Andei, entrusting a few teachers with their are, among them Kioko and Nduva. Ignorant of the school rules that encumbered intrusion of personal space between male teachers and female pupils, the suspects joined the pool where several kids had taken over the aquatic kingdom,” reported the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

A female customer who was in the same hotel alerted the DCI, informing them of the teachers fondling two 13-yr-old girls in the false cover of the swimming pool.

“Swiftly responding to the lady’s call, detectives rushed to the scene just as the two teachers were scampering into escape routes. While Kioko managed to dodge the officers’ dragnet, Nduva was nabbed and placed in custody,” added the DCI.

Mr Nduva will be arraigned on Monday, March 22, while, investigative interviewing is ongoing at the school, as the manhunt for Kioko continues.

