Makueni Teacher Arrested Over False Facebook Post Claiming TSC CEO Is Dead

A 31-year-old teacher has been arrested for spreading misinformation on Facebook.

Jeremiah Mwavuganga Samuel, a teacher at Musiini Primary in Makueni County, is said to have authored a Facebook post using a fake account purporting to be that of the Teachers Service Commission and alleging that the commission’s Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia was dead.

He was arrested at the county’s Makutano Shopping centre in Nzaui on Saturday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mwavuganga’s pursuit and subsequent arrest followed an extensive forensic analysis to identify the suspect.

The operation was conducted by DCI Emali and the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau detectives.

DCI said the teacher, who has taught at the school for four years, was found in possession of the handset used in creating the viral post.

“The Facebook account used was also confirmed to be his,” DCI said on Sunday.

The suspect, born and raised in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County, was escorted to DCI Headquarters, for processing ahead of his arraignment in court on Monday, January 24.

Meanwhile, the DCI has warned social media users against spreading misinformation, threatening action against perpetrators.

“The DCI passes a stern warning to those who misuse social media platforms by authoring misleading messages, aimed at causing abject humiliation, blackmailing, defrauding and any such information that is punishable by law,” said DCI.

“Such contemptible conducts will be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.”

