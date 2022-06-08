Makueni County Set To Receive Sh37.6 Million Essential Medicines From Kemsa

More than 235 health facilities in Makueni County are set to receive Sh37.6 million essential medicines from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The consignment was flagged today morning in the presence of KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Following the flag off, Makueni becomes the first of the 47 Counties to receive its quarter-four health products and technologies order recently placed with KEMSA.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, KEMSA CEO Ms Ramadhani described Makueni as a model county on many fronts while celebrating the county’s continued reliance on the Authority’s supply chain solutions to power its health agenda.

“Makueni County is a model county and one that has proved that devolution can effectively work thanks to Prof Kibwana’s leadership. This is one county that has always placed its orders and settled its financial commitments with KEMSA on time and promptly,” Ms Ramadhani said.

She added, “Makueni was also one of the first counties to link up to the KEMSA Logistics Management Information System (LMIS), which is part of the Authority’s enterprise resource management system that facilitates better operating information visibility across the supply chain system and contributes to inventory accuracy at the National and County operating levels.”

In the current order placed by Makueni, 240 rural health facilities, and 13 hospitals spread across the county’s six sub-Counties, will receive their supplies from tomorrow morning to boost primary and secondary healthcare goals.

The current order comprises Oncology, Renal, surgical and related items, including Laboratory, Radiology, Dental and Linen items.