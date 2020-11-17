Makueni MCA Kelvin Mutuku Resigns

A Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in Makueni County has tendered his resignation following a new appointment.

Through a statement by Makueni County Assembly, it was announced that Kituse/Kithuki MCA Kelvin Mutuku had resigned following his appointment as the County’s Clerk.

“The office of the Hon. Speaker has this morning Tuesday, November 17 at 8:30 am received a resignation letter from Hon. Kevin Mutuku,” read the report in part.

The county assembly speaker further stated that Mutuku was a dedicated MCA who was committed to serving his people.

“Hon Kevin Mutuku was a dedicated member of the Chairpersons panel as the first chairperson of Committees as provided for under Standing Order No. 18 of the County Assembly Standing Orders and as a member of the other Assembly Committees,” said the speaker.

He further added, “His leadership as the Chairperson for the Public Investments and Accounts Committee (PIAC) will be remembered by this House, the PIAC Committee and the County Executive for the thorough inquiry and investigations on the accounts and workings of the county executive, the autonomy and efficiency of the County Public Investments and utilization of funds,” added the speaker.”

