Makueni Man Sets Ablaze House Where His Wife, 2-year-old Baby Were Sleeping

A 23-year-old woman and her two-year-old baby escaped death on Saturday night after her husband set their house ablaze following a domestic argument.

Diana Mutiso sustained serious injuries on her face, waist and hands after she braved the raging inferno to save her son, who miraculously escaped the incident unscathed.

Earlier, her husband Davis Matata, 24, had returned home drunk at around 11pm and picked a quarrel with her over an unspecified reason.

Minutes later, the quarrelsome Matata reached for a bottle of Kerosene in the house and doused all household goods with the fuel before setting it ablaze.

“Matata then took flight leaving his wife and their little angel to be consumed by the fire. Determined to save her son’s life, Matata’s wife who had rushed after her fleeing husband returned to the house engulfed by the raging flames and grabbed her son, before jumping outside the house,” said DCI.

As a result of her brave actions, she sustained serious burns on her hands, face and waist. Diana is currently admitted at a local hospital in Mbooni, where doctors have managed to stabilize her condition.

Meanwhile, we have launched a manhunt for the suspect, with a specialized team of sleuths being deployed for his arrest.

