in NEWS

24-year-old Makueni Man in Custody for Attempting to Sexually Assault Grandmother

siaya county, eacc
[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A 24-year-old Makueni man is in custody for attempting to sexually assault his 86-year-old grandmother.

According to the DCI, the man, Stephen Mutua Mutala from Kalongo sub-location in Makueni County crept into his grandmother’s bed, grabbed her neck and covered her mouth before trying to commit the act.

The grandmother however managed to scream forcing the suspect to tense and storm out of the house.

“This alarmed the frustrated suspect, who stormed out of the house after hitting her grandmother’s leg with a chair, leaving her writhing in pain,” the DCI said.

A manhunt was set for the suspect and he was later traced and arrested. He is set to be arraigned in court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Makueni manSexual Assault

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya power

Gov’t Forms Team To Vet All Kenya Power Employees In Clean Up Exercise
money-with-handcuffs

State Goes After College Student with Sh102 Million in Bank Account