24-year-old Makueni Man in Custody for Attempting to Sexually Assault Grandmother

A 24-year-old Makueni man is in custody for attempting to sexually assault his 86-year-old grandmother.

According to the DCI, the man, Stephen Mutua Mutala from Kalongo sub-location in Makueni County crept into his grandmother’s bed, grabbed her neck and covered her mouth before trying to commit the act.

The grandmother however managed to scream forcing the suspect to tense and storm out of the house.

“This alarmed the frustrated suspect, who stormed out of the house after hitting her grandmother’s leg with a chair, leaving her writhing in pain,” the DCI said.

A manhunt was set for the suspect and he was later traced and arrested. He is set to be arraigned in court.

A 24-year-old man is in custody after his plans to rape his own grandmother last night at around 1am, failed to materialize. Stephen Mutua Mutala from Kalongo sub-location in Makueni county, attempted to commit the abominable act after breaking into his 86-year-old grandmother’s — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 18, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...