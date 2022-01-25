Makueni DG Adelina Mwau Defects To UDA Days After Kibwana’s Azimio Declaration

Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau has joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in the latest wave of defections affecting various political camps.

Mwau was received to UDA by Deputy President William Ruto at the Karen residence on Tuesday morning.

“The Hustler Nation is growing bigger and bigger. This morning we welcome Adelina Mwau, the Deputy Governor of Makueni County, to UDA. Karibu Mama,” Ruto said in a tweet.

Mwau is eyeing the county’s Woman Representative position.

She has deputised Governor Kivutha Kibwana of the Muungano party since 2013.

The governor shelved his presidential ambitions last week while announcing his support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

He was among at least 30 governors who endorsed the 77-year old for the top seat.

“As governors, we have decided to support Raila Odinga as the presidential candidate for Azimio la Umoja. Raila is the father of devolution and as the president, he will protect it,” Kibwana said during Azimio la Umoja consultative forum in Naivasha, on Monday, January 17.

Odinga is vying for the presidency under the Azimio la Umoja movement backed by several parties including President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.

He and Ruto are touted as front runners in the presidential polls scheduled for August 9.

