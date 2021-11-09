Detectives Probing Incident Where Makueni Clergyman Allegedly Defiled School Girl

Detectives are probing an incident where a Makueni clergyman allegedly defiled a school going girl.

In a series of tweets by the DCI, the man of the cloth was identified as Rev Daniel Kimeu of AIC Kalabwani church in Kilungu.

He reportedly offered the 18-year-old form three school girl a ride on October 19, 2021 before stopping at a secluded place and forced himself on her.

“As she painfully recounted her ordeal in the hands of the man of the cloth, the girl reported to her teacher that she was walking home from Kikuswi market, when Rev Kimeu suddenly stopped his vehicle and beckoned her to get inside. Innocently, the girl boarded the vehicle only to be raped moments later,” the DCI said.

The clergyman has since gone into hiding with detectives calling on anyone with information about his whereabouts to report to the police station.

