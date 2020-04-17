Makindu Traders Decry Threat By Makueni County Gov’t To Demolish Informal Kiosks

Traders in Makindu are now accusing the County Government of Makueni of mistreating them, after threatening to demolish their informal kiosks if they are not closed.

In a notice dated April 15 to the traders, they were ordered to close the kiosks within two days in order to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in the area.

“You are hereby requires to close down the premise within two days from the date of this notice failing which the County Government of Makueni may enter on the said land and execute the requirements as outlined and may recover as a civil debt in any cost of any competent jurisdiction from any related expenses incurred,” said the county executive in charge of lands Mr Julius Kalbi.

However, the traders feel that they are going to lose their livelihoods if the kiosks are closed. Most of the customers who frequent the kiosks are travellers along Mombasa Road.

Yesterday, a driver who was travelling from Tororo to Mombasa was diagnosed with Covid-19, and was quarantined alongside his co-driver in Makindu.

The two slept in the vehicle in Eldoret but had a take away lunch purchased using cash at a hotel in Salgaa and later had contact with colleagues on their way before they reached Makindu.

“The two cases have been taken over by the medics and follow up is in progress for another three contacts,” the report says.

Number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 246 after 12 more people tested positive for the respiratory disease.

