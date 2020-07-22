Makadara Law Courts Closed For 14 Days After Staffers Contracted Coronavirus

Operations at Makadara Law Courts have been suspended for 14 days after two staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi, directed Magistrates and members of staff to self-quarantine.

The break will allow disinfection of the court premises and allow those affected enough time to seek medical attention.

The registrar further said that a Mombasa Court that was closed down under similar circumstances on June 19 resumed operations on July 6.

Read: CJ Maraga Suspends Court Sessions In Mombasa After 11 Employees Tested Positive For Coronavirus

“There were no severe cases reported at the court, as the affected staff members were only asymptomatic and have since tested negative, ” the statement reads.

The Mombasa court was closed after 11 staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Chief Justice David Maraga said that 118 close contacts of the infected persons had been traced.

The CJ noted that among the eleven patients were Judicial officers and registry staff. They mainly work in the main court building, the city court and the Tononoka children’s court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu