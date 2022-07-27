Makadara Fire Leaves One Dead, Six Families Homeless

Police are investigating the death of a 40 year old man in Makadara, Nairobi. The man died in a fire incident in his house on Tuesday.

According to police and witnesses, the victim was asleep when the fire broke out. The flames burnt down up to seven structures in the California area, leaving six other families homeless.

Police said no injury was reported but property worth an unknown value was destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The county government in Nairobi have in several occasions been criticised for their slow response to fires across the city.

The officials have complained that the fire engines are not insured, grounding their operations.

Areas affected by fire incidents often rely on private fire brigades which are costly to contain the fires.

