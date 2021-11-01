Here Are Maize Flour Brands Declared Unfit for Human Consumption By KEBS

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has flagged 14 maize flour brands dubbed unfit for human consumption.

Through a statement, KEBS faulted the millers for producing sub-standard flour and ordered the flour brands to be recalled from different parts of the country.

It further ordered for the maize flour brands to be removed from shelves adding that the move is a temporary measure to create room for corrective action.

The bradns affected are:

Ndovu Maize Flour

Prestige Sifted Maize

Range Corn

Sima Tamu

Top White

Winnies Ugali Afya

Bel’s Organic

Diamond Sifted Maize

Family

Jasiri Satiated Maize

Jema Sifted Maize

Jibe Maize Flour

Jodari

Mugambo Sifted Maize Meal.

