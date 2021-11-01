in NEWS

Here Are Maize Flour Brands Declared Unfit for Human Consumption By KEBS

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has flagged 14 maize flour brands dubbed unfit for human consumption.

Through a statement, KEBS faulted the millers for producing sub-standard flour and ordered the flour brands to be recalled from different parts of the country.

It further ordered for the maize flour brands to be removed from shelves adding that the move is a temporary measure to create room for corrective action.

The bradns affected are:

  • Ndovu Maize Flour
  • Prestige Sifted Maize
  • Range Corn
  • Sima Tamu
  • Top White
  • Winnies Ugali Afya
  • Bel’s Organic
  • Diamond Sifted Maize
  • Family
  • Jasiri Satiated Maize
  • Jema Sifted Maize
  • Jibe Maize Flour
  • Jodari
  • Mugambo Sifted Maize Meal.

Written by Mercy Auma

