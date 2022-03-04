Maisha Magic Movies To Bring Audience 45 Riveting Films in March

Maisha Magic Movies will in the month of March feature 45 movies from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The movies will range from dramas, telenovelas, thrillers and comedy and will showcase the excellence and creative story telling of the East African film sector.

Speaking during the event, Timothy Owase, Chief Executive Officer Kenya Film Commission lauded Multichoice for giving local film producers a platform to showcase their talent.

“We look forward to watching the great films lined up for the festival and to continue to work together to support local talent,” said Owase.

The festival is set to premier one new movie daily in a bid to offer fresh content that is both captivating and appealing to viewers across East Africa.

Barbara Kambogi, Channel Head for Maisha Magic Movies said, “M-Net is Africa’s most loved storyteller and we are proud to tell our African stories through movies and film. Maisha Magic Movies is proud to partner with our own local producers to offer them a platform to enrich the lives of our audiences through their talent and craft by telling captivating and authentic stories from across the region through their movies.”

During the movies festival, Ms Kambogi said, Maisha Magic Movies will bring fresh content that is sure to keep the audience glued to their screens.

Through films such as Contract Love, Amandla, Kaz and Antisocial; Kenyan movie directors such as Dr Zippy Okoth, Anthony Owuor, Tevin Kimathi and Likarion Wainaina have been able to create various opportunities for crew and cast members to showcase their talents within the Kenyan film industry.

Local talent such as Foi Wambui, Kennedy Kimuli and Nick Ndeda are set to feature on the channel during the festival.

The overall movie festival will see 15 movies from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania respectively premier on Maisha Magic Movies.

The 45 movies will introduce a contemporary and fresh approach to the local movie offering in the region.

Maisha Magic Movies is available to DStv customers on all DStv packages – Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium on DStv Channel 141.

