Maisha Magic Channels Garner 16 Nominations Ahead of The Kalasha TV and Film Awards 2020

Kenya’s local content channels, Maisha Magic East and Maisha Magic Plus have garnered 16 nominations at this year’s Kalasha TV and Film Awards, reaffirming their position as Kenya’s best storyteller.

Hailed as Kenya’s premier local content awards, Kalasha TV and Film Awards are an annual accolade presented by the Kenya Film Commission (KFC).

KFC is a state corporation under the Ministry of Information Communication, Innovation and Youth Affairs charged with the development, promotion and marketing of the film industry locally and internationally by identifying and facilitating the growth of the film industry.

Read: MultiChoice Unveils Plan To Increase Investment In Ethiopia

Maisha Magic is a local production platform running on GOtv and DStv with no foreign content running on either of the channels. Multichoice says the channel supersedes the Kenya Government’s directive to have 40% local content threshold on a local channel or station.

Since 2011, MultiChoice says it has produced, commissioned or licensed more than 50 shows in Kenya, and commissioned over 116 local films since 2011.

Multichoice says that Maisha Magic promotes local Kenyan producers. Besides providing crucial remuneration, it has facilitated employment opportunities to creatives.

Read also: MultiChoice Signs Deal To Stream Netflix And Amazon On DSTV

Maisha Magic East Nominations

In the Best TV Drama Category, Daudi Anguka was nominated for his astounding contribution in the hit telenovella- Pete, Swahili tv show that airs on Maisha Magic every Monday to Wednesday at 8pm.

Leon Ongaye who plays Mbura on the same show was nominated in the Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama. Selina which airs Monday to Friday at 8pm was nominated yet again for Best TV Drama, making it the third time after it won in 2018 as well as 2019.

In the Comedy Category, Matayo Keya (Hullaballoo Estate), Fahamu Kazungu (Nyanya Rukia) as well as Eve De’Souza (Varshita) rounded up some nominations in the Best Performance in a TV Comedy. This proved to be another epic victory for all three shows that were also earmarked for the Best TV Comedy nomination.

Read also: MultiChoice Kenya Unveils 2020 Festive Campaigns

Other contenders included Maisha Magic’s Investigative Series Maisha Mkanda in the Best TV Documentary and Amina Abdul for Best TV Host in a TV Show for the trailblazing music show.

Maisha Magic East, Channel 158 is the DStv flagship local and 24-hour general entertainment channel for the Kenyan mass market. Maisha Magic East is available on DStv Channel 158 as well as GOtv Channel 4.

Maisha Magic Plus Nominations

Maisha Magic Plus channel launched East Africa on March 2020 adding to the Maisha Magic stable. In addition to the content that is currently being shown on Maisha Magic East, the channel kickstarted with Kina, a weekly telenovela that airs every Monday to Friday at 8pm.

Read also: MultiChoice Kenya Unveils News Shows, Channels On DStv and GOtv

The content offering then revved up with Kovu (telenovela) that also airs on weekdays on the channel at 6.30pm. Both shows star homegrown actors as well as riveting storylines.

Still in the Best in TV Drama Category, Alice Wangari who plays the part of Bella on Kina and Trisha Khalid (who plays the part of Ruby) on Kovu were nominated for their sterling performance under the category Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama

Finally, Maisha Mkanda was also applauded as contenders in the Best TV Documentary, summarized by Amina Abdi-Rabar for Best TV Host in a TV Show for the music show, The Turn Up.

Maisha Magic Plus, Channel 163 is a DStv flagship local and 24-hour general entertainment channel for the Kenyan mass market. The channel is available exclusively on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact DStv.

Viewers are encouraged to cast their vote on the official site for their best TV series.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu