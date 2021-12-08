Maina Njenga Not Welcome in UDA, MP Duale Says After Ruto Heckled In Laikipia

Former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has hit out at former Mungiki Sect leader Maina Njenga over an attempt to disrupt Deputy President William Ruto’s meeting in Laikipia County on Tuesday.

In an interview with NTV on Tuesday night, Duale linked Njenga to a group of rowdy youth who heckled Ruto as he popularised his 2022 presidential bid in the region.

Duale said Njenga is not welcomed to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party associated with Ruto because of his violent acts.

“Maina Njenga and his militia Mungiki have no place in the legislature, they have no place in the politics and I want to see how the security agencies will deal with him after how he conducted himself today,” Duale said.

He called on the police to take action against the controversial leader.

“Today is a very sad day; the Ministry for Interior must deal with Mungiki. Mungiki cannot be a player in our political arena,” Duale said.

“But Maina Njenga is joining ODM, ODM has got a certain DNA of violence, I think he is in the right place he can go to Kasarani on Friday and join ODM but not UDA, we cannot allow him,” Duale added while referring to an incident in Kisumu where Ruto’s motorcade was stoned recently.

The country’s second in command also castigated Njenga over the incident that almost turned violent.

Undeterred, Ruto said nobody should disrupt his event.

“Msikuje hapa kupiga kelele kwa mkutano yangu. Kila mtu apange mkutano yake. Wacheni upuzi hapana (Don’t come to make noise at my rally. Everyone should plan their own rally. Stop the stupidity),” he said, as the crowd continued booing and heckling.

Interestingly, he urged Njenga to vie for the county’s senatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

“Mtanipatia senator ambaye anajua mambo ya bottom up? Kwa hivyo Maina Njenga akuje UDA ama afanye nini? (Will you give me a senator who understands the bottom-up approach? Should Maina Njenga be the UDA candidate?)” Ruto said.

Njenga unsuccessfully contested for the Senator seat in 2017. He lost to incumbent Kinyua Nderitu.

