Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Alleges Police Raid at Nairobi, Nyandarua Homes

Police have allegedly raided the homes of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga for unknown reasons.

According to Njenga, contingents of police invaded his Nairobi and Nyandarua homes in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The former sect leader said the officers told his employees that they were looking for him but did not explain why.

The police, he said, drove away with workers at his Lavington home.

“They said they were looking for me. I do not know why but I see it as politics and harassment, which should stop,” he is quoted by a local daily.

He claimed that the raid was in connection with the planned State funeral of Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi on Saturday in Njabini, Kinangop.

He alleged that the police are looking to stop him from attending the funeral.

“I was at the home of Kimathi on Thursday and told the family we will come with baba (Raila) and I think this is the reason they are doing this. It is a funeral and let it be,” he continued.

Njenga called on the police to stop harassing him and his workers.

“What have they done? What have I done? They can send summons to me if they want me but not raid homes and harass innocent people.”

Government officials including President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are expected at the funeral.

