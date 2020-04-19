Maina Kageni Out of Danger After Bout Alcohol Poisoning Last Night

Veteran radio presenter Maina Kageni is out of danger after getting rushed to Nairobi Hospital this morning when he was found throwing up at his residence in Kilimani.

Maina Kageni who lives alone in a furnished apartment along Turbo Road in Kilimani was rushed to hospital by a friend after reports reached the close friends that Maina was suffering from what is now believed to be alcohol poisoning.

I’m ok, guys….. I just came in for tests after throwing up last night….. now about to go for my CT scan then I head home…… thanks for the concert and prayers….. I love you very much!!!!! #SioCorona!!!!! — Maina Kageni (@ItsMainaKageni) April 19, 2020

Maina Kageni who is one of the highest-paid radio personalities in Kenya lives in the furnished residence in the quiet neighbourhood which is now being turned upside down by wash-wash gangs.

Maina reportedly drank too much alcohol that his body couldn’t handle so he just started throwing up in his residence forcing the call for an emergency rescue.

We are told that Maina Kageni was brought out of the hospital this night.

While Maina Kageni is also off trouble, his co-host in the Classic FM breakfast show, Dan “Churchill” Ndambuki might be in deeper problems as NTV has cancelled his contract and the COVID-19 is even making life harder for him. He was recently forced to fire at least 32 staff members.

Churchill who is known to have no single investment to his name, is so broke and deep in alcohol that most of his friends worry that he will not be standing soon.

