in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Maina Kageni Out of Danger After Bout Alcohol Poisoning Last Night

179 Views

maina kageni, diamond property, nguzo international
CLASSIC 105'S MAINA KAGENI. | COURTESY

Veteran radio presenter Maina Kageni is out of danger after getting rushed to Nairobi Hospital this morning when he was found throwing up at his residence in Kilimani.

Maina Kageni who lives alone in a furnished apartment along Turbo Road in Kilimani was rushed to hospital by a friend after reports reached the close friends that Maina was suffering from what is now believed to be alcohol poisoning.

Maina Kageni who is one of the highest-paid radio personalities in Kenya lives in the furnished residence in the quiet neighbourhood which is now being turned upside down by wash-wash gangs.

Maina reportedly drank too much alcohol that his body couldn’t handle so he just started throwing up in his residence forcing the call for an emergency rescue.

We are told that Maina Kageni was brought out of the hospital this night.

While Maina Kageni is also off trouble, his co-host in the Classic FM breakfast show, Dan “Churchill” Ndambuki might be in deeper problems as NTV has cancelled his contract and the COVID-19 is even making life harder for him. He was recently forced to fire at least 32 staff members.

Churchill who is known to have no single investment to his name, is so broke and deep in alcohol that most of his friends worry that he will not be standing soon.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Persons Found Outside During Curfew Hours To Be Quarantined For 14 Days – Health CAS