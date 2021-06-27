Two Main Suspects in Kamukunji Businesswoman Hafsa’s Kidnapping Arrested

The main suspects behind the kidnapping and torture of Kamukunji-based businesswoman Hafsa Mohamed Lukman have been arrested.

The 23-year-old, who was abducted on June 15, 2021, was rescued a week ago.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two main suspects identified as Jackson Njogu, 24 and Hafsa Abdi, 21, were arrested on Sunday morning at Crystal View lodge in Kinangop area where they spent the night.

The operation was conducted by undercover teams from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, backed up by their Special Service Unit counterparts.

The DCI said the two, who are believed to have masterminded Hafsa’s kidnapping, are lovers.

Police said the suspects had managed to steal Ksh650,000 from the victim’s bank accounts while she was in captivity.

“They then escaped to Kinangop and purchased a bar, which they were operating,” DCI said on Sunday.

Hafsa was found by detectives last Sunday, at a dingy room in Matopeni area in Kayole, Nairobi.

The woman had been hidden in a water tank.

Hafsa’s kidnappers were demanding Ksh5 million ransom which according to the DCI was not delivered.

“When the ransom wasn’t delivered, they opted to flee from our detectives who were closing in on them,” DCI added.

“This morning was not their lucky day though. They were smoked out of room number 8 at Crystal view lodge, where they had imagined that our hawk-eyed detectives would never find them.”

So far, police have managed to arrest three people in connection with the kidnapping.

Syrus Ndung’u Njogu was arrested on the same day the woman was rescued by police.

The suspect was arrested after his mobile phone signals were traced very close to where Hafsa was being held.

He was arraigned in court last Tuesday. The court heard that the victim was lured with a fruit supply deal.

Police were granted 10 more days to hold the suspect pending the conclusion of investigations.

