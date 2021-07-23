Main Suspect in Quiver Lounge Shooting Locked Up for Two More Weeks

Dickson Njanja Mararo, the main suspect in the shooting of two police officers and a civilian at Quiver Lounge in Kasarani, Nairobi, will remain in custody for 15 more days after a Nairobi court denied him bail.

Milimani magistrate Esther Kimilu on Friday ordered that the suspect be detained at Industrial Remand Prison until August 5, 2021, to enable the state to put key witnesses under witness protection.

“Even though the accused person is entitled to bail. The accused will be remanded in custody or 15 days to enable the prosecution to put their witnesses under protection,” ruled Kimilu.

While delivering the ruling, the magistrate argued that the charges the accused person is facing are serious and that there are allegations of some witnesses fearing for their life.

Police have been holding Mararo at Gigiri Police station since his arrest on July 5.

The suspect is charged with the attempted murder of two officers Fetus Musyoka, Lawrence Muturi, and waitress Felistas Nzisa by shooting them at a close range.

The three were attending the birthday party of Kasarani OCS Chief Inspector Benard Ongoro and were among the last to leave the venue.

The Office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had asked the court to deny the suspect bail.

The DPP through state prosecutor Evelyne Onumga submitted that if the suspect is released on bail he’s highly likely to threaten, intimidate, interfere with any of the state witnesses.

“There is a high likelihood that if Njanja is released on bond or bail the accused will threaten and interfere or in any other way try to influence the civilian witnesses,” the state counsel said.

The prosecution asked the court to consider the character of the accused since he went into hiding after committing the offence only to surrender in the company of his lawyer three days later.

The court heard that one of the victims, officer Musyoka is still in critical condition at ICU in Nairobi hospital and is yet to record a statement with the police.

The other two victims were treated and discharged from hospital after the incident.

