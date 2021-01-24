Main Suspect In Murder Of Police Boss Henry Odongo Arrested After 4 Years On The Run

Albert Lelei Ntuitai, a former police officer, has been arrested in connection with the murder of late Chief Inspector Henry Odongo Sindani, after four years on the run.

Before his macabre killing on June 26, 2016, the late Chief Inspector Odongo was the OCS Muthithi Police Station in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect then a Police driver had on the said date, walked into the station’s report office, picked a quarrel with his boss before shooting him nine times in cold blood.

He then disappeared and escaped arrest a number of times until yesterday, January 23, 2021, when he was apprehended in Senetoi, Narok South.

“But he would not hide for long before the long arm of the law finally caught up with him, ” DCI said in a tweet on Saturday evening.

“Today at midday, detectives from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, who have been on his trail smoked him out of his hideout in Senetoi, Narok South. Previous attempts to arrest him had proved futile after he escaped our dragnet for a number of times, prompting detectives to change tact.”

The suspect is being processed to answer to murder charges.

