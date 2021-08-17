Main Suspect in Murder of Four Men in Kitengela Locked Up for 10 Days

Benson Melonyie ole Mungai, the prime suspect in the murder of four men in Kitengela a week ago, will stay in police cells longer, a Kajiado court ruled on Tuesday.

Magistrate Becky Cheloti allowed police to hold the suspect for 10 more days pending conclusion of investigations into the case.

“I order the suspect be detained at Kitengela Police Station for ten more working days to allow detectives to complete their investigations,” said Magistrate Cheloti.

Ole Mungai was arraigned in court on Tuesday morning following his arrest last night.

Earlier, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the suspect was seized from his hideout in Kitengela where he has been hiding since he allegedly masterminded the killings on August 8, 2021.

His arrest came a few days after the DCI took over investigations into the murders of two brothers Fred Mureithi, 30 and Victor Mwangi, 25, and their friends Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28.

“Ole Mungai was positively linked into the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime, where it was established that he led and coordinated the killing of the four,” said DCI.

Detectives are in pursuit of the rest of the killers, as Ole Mungai remains in custody to assist with further investigations.

The four had convened in Kitengela to celebrate Mwangi’s birthday and were on their way back when they met their untimely deaths.

Their attackers, according to initial reports, had suspected them to be cattle thieves.

“They went where the four were sitting and attacked them by using rungus and using spears until they died. They did not resist and even issued the villagers with contacts they would use to contact for easy identification. The villagers, however, heard none of it,” said a witness.

Mureithi was prior to his death running a graphic designs shop in Nairobi while Victor was in charge of their mother’s construction in Syokimau.

