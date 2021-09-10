Main Suspect in Murder of Four Men in Kitengela to Remain in Custody Longer

Benson Melonyie ole Mungai, the prime suspect in the murder of four men in Kitengela, will remain locked up pending mental assessment, a judge has ruled.

The suspect was arraigned at the Machakos High Court on Friday but did not take a plea as the court heard that the suspect is yet to take the mental examination.

Justice David Kimei allowed the Kitengela police to continue holding the suspect pending the tests.

The accused is scheduled to take plea at the Kajiado High Court on September 16 once the mental report is ready.

Ole Mungai is accused of having masterminded the killings of the four young men on August 8.

He was arrested three weeks ago after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime.

The victims were two brothers Fred Mureithi, 30 and Victor Mwangi, 25, and their friends Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28.

The four had convened in Kitengela to celebrate Mwangi’s birthday and were on their way back when they met their untimely deaths.

Their attackers, according to initial reports, had suspected them to be cattle thieves.

“They went where the four were sitting and attacked them by using rungus and using spears until they died. They did not resist and even issued the villagers with contacts they would use to contact for easy identification. The villagers, however, heard none of it,” said a witness.

Mureithi was prior to his death running a graphic designs shop in Nairobi while Victor was in charge of their mother’s construction in Syokimau.

