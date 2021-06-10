Main Suspect in the Murder of Father Kyengo Re-arrested after Skipping Bail

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have re-arrested the main suspect in the brutal murder of Catholic Priest Michael Kyengo after skipping bail.

Michael Muthini Mutunga, who was out on Sh300,000 cash bail, was arrested on Thursday afternoon at one of Nairobi’s informal settlements following a warrant of arrest issued against him.

According to the DCI, the suspect has been on the run for one year since he was granted bail by the Embu High Court in 2019.

Mutunga was among suspects who were charged with the murder of the priest which occurred on October 8, 2019.

“Detectives had painstakingly investigated the murder and arrested the main suspect with crucial exhibits linking him to the crime,” DCI said.

The exhibits included a sharp knife suspected to be the murder weapon and some of his blood-stained clothes which he had tried to wash in vain.

Fr Kyengo’s remains were later found buried in a shallow grave on a dry riverbed in Embu. In a murder most foul, the clergyman’s lifeless body whose throat had been slit, had been put in a gunny bag, before being disposed on the bed of river Gathingiri. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 10, 2021

Father Kyengo was reported missing on October 5, 2019.

According to the police, he was killed in a rented house occupied by Mutunga where the murder weapon was recovered.

The man of the cloth’s killers, police said, put his body in a gunny bag, before burying it in a shallow grave on a dry riverbed in Embu.

