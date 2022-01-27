Main Suspect In Isaac Juma Death’s Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI have arrested the main suspect behind the killing renowned football fan Isaac Juma Onyango.

Juma, 58, was hacked to death last night minutes past 9pm.

The suspect, Milton Namatsi, 27, was picked from his house in Mumias, after preliminary investigations linked him to the killing that has attracted attention of the country.

According to the DCI, Juma and his family had just taken their evening meal at their home in Ebuyenjere village in Mumias, when his killers struck.

Earlier in the night, children who were taking their supper outside the house had reported seeing silhouettes of human beings lurking against the fence.

They went back to the house and reported to their parents who took the matter lightly. Moments later, they heard a commotion in the sheep pen and immediately afterwards the sheep began bleating, prompting Juma and his 17-year-old son to dash outside.

But before they could establish what was happening, a group of men armed with machetes attacked them, hacking Juma to death. His teenage son however managed to cheat death narrowly, by escaping to the farm.

Detectives suspect that Juma’s death maybe related to land issues that bedeviled his extended family and are burning the midnight candle to arrest the rest of the suspects.

Isaac Juma who was a newspaper vendor in Nakuru before retiring in his farm in Mumias, was an ardent football fan who religiously supported the country’s national team Harambee Stars and the AFC Leopards.

The suspect is currently in custody and is being processed for arraignment tomorrow, to answer to murder charges.

