Main Suspect in Baby Shantel Nzembi’s Murder to be Held for More Seven Days

A Kajiado Court has granted police more time to hold the main suspect in baby Shantel Nzembi’s murder pending further investigations.

Navity Mutindi will continue being detained at Kitengela Police station for seven more days, Magistrate Edwin Mulochi ordered.

Mutindi was arraigned in court on Monday alongside another suspect identified as Patrick Mureithi. But the two did not take plea.

The charge sheet read that Mureithi fraudulently registered a sim card that was used to demand a ransom from the deceased’s mother Christine Ngena after she was abducted a few weeks ago.

According to detectives who are probing the murder, Mutindi understands the area well and could have easily endeared herself to the 8-year-old girl.

So far four people have been arrested and arraigned over Shantel’s murder.

On Thursday, June 3, Livingstone Makacha Otengo, 27, and Francis Mbuthia Mikuhu, 42, were arraigned in connection with the kidnapping and killing of baby Shantel.

The suspects failed to take plea after the prosecution asked for 10 more days to probe the matter.

Otengo, a boda boda operator within Kitengela town, was arrested at Orata area on Wednesday.

He was allegedly in possession of a mobile phone believed to have been used to seek ransom from the deceased’s mother.

Mikuhu, on the other hand, was arrested at around 9pm on the same day.

He is suspected to have used his ID to register an Airtel number where the ransom was allegedly wired to.

The deceased went missing on Saturday, May 29, and her body discovered in Orata area by a passerby who reported the matter at the Kitengela police station.

Police officers who rushed to the scene found the body wrapped in a sack with multiple injuries.

It has also emerged that Shantel’s case could have been that of mistaken identity.

Her mother told the police that one of the callers referred to her as “Mama Sharon”.

Sharon was in fact Shantel’s friend. They attended the same school but their parents have never met.

The killers are said to have demanded Sh300,000 from the mother.

