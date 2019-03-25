Mai Mahiu-Naivasha Road Closed As Tremors Cause Cracks

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes after the Mai Mahiu- Naivasha Road was affected by the tremors The Kenya National Highways Authority said that they cited faults and had sent some officers to asses the fault

“Following the earth tremors experienced in several parts of the country, KeNHA advises that a fault has been cited along the Naivasha – Mai Mahiu Road, at Fay Amario, about 8km from Naivasha, Mai Mahiu bound.

KeNHA advised private vehicle motorists to use the main Kamandura – Limuru – Kinungi – Naivasha Highway, adding that traffic police will be at hand to assist with the diversion.

The said that the will notify the public over any new developments.

Last year the same road split causing a huge traffic snarl up. KeNHA blamed the split on volcanic activities.

