Magufuli To Be Accorded A State Burial On March 25

The burial for former Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has been scheduled for March 25, 2021.

This has been communicated by the new President, Samia Suluhu who revealed that the fallen hero will be buried at his Chato home next Thursday.

The program entails the body being moved from the morgue on March 20 for brief prayers at St Peter’s Catholic Church and thereafter the public will be able to give last respects at Uhuru Gardens.

The body will then be taken to Dar es Salaam on March 21 where the public will also be allowed to view and give last respects.

March 22, 2021, has been declared a public holiday by the new President where residents of Dodoma will pay their last respect.

On March 23, the body will then be in Mwanza before it is transported to his family home on March 24 for the family to view and accord their last respect.

March 24 has also been declared a public holiday where residents from his rural home will be allowed to mourn their fallen son.

He will then be accorded a state funeral on March 25, 2021.

Born on October 29, 1959, in Chato Tanzania, Magufuli is survived by his wife Janet his daughter Jessica and son Joseph.

