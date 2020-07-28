President Magufuli Renames Tanzania’s Main Stadium In Honor Of Departed Benjamin Mkapa

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has renamed Taifa Stadium in honour of the late former Head of State Benjamin William Mkapa.

The 60k capacity facility located in the capital Dar Es Salaam will now be known as Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Mkapa, who passed on early Friday morning last week at 81 after suffering a heart attack, was instrumental in the building of the stadium.

Build by Chinese contractors, the facility was completed two years after Mkapa left power in 2005.

Today, it’s home to Tanzania’s national football team, Taifa Stars.

The stadium also hosts league matches, most notably the biggest derby in the country, Kariakor Derby, pitting Yanga SC against their arch rivals Simba SC.

