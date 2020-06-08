Magufuli Declares Tanzania COVID-19 Free, Thanks Faithfuls For Not Wearing Masks

Tanzanian president John Magufuli has declared the East African country “COVID-19 Free”.

Addressing church goers on Sunday, the head of state said that prayers helped in the fight against coronavirus.

Magufuli also thanked the congregants for refusing to wear masks and gloves as recommended by healthcare professionals and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I want to thank Tanzanians of all faiths. We have been praying and fasting for God to save us from the pandemic that has afflicted our country and the world. But God has answered us.

“I believe, and I’m certain that many Tanzanians believe, that the corona disease has been eliminated by God,” he said.

Last week on Friday he stated that only four COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

He also urged citizens not to accept coronavirus related donations because some could be used to spread the deadly virus.

“I want to urge you Tanzanians not to accept donations of masks, instead tell the donors to go and use them with their wives and children,” he said.

Opposition leaders have continued to criticise the Magufuli-led administration over the handling of the virus.

The government has declined to release data related to the virus. The last official communication was on April 29.

Then, the positive cases stood at 509 with 21 deaths.

Two weeks ago, the head of state said it was safe to reopen schools and resumption of sporting events as of June 1.

Universities and secondary schools resumed learning last week on Monday.

The government has also lifted the suspension of domestic and international flights. The restrictions were put in place on May 7.

Foreigners, the government said, will not be subjected to a 14 day mandatory quarantine period.

“I have directed the ministers of transport and Tourism to allow those flights and they (tourists) will not be subjected to any form of corona virus quarantine when they arrive. If their temperature is okay and they have no sighs of corona virus, they should be allowed to go and visit the wildlife,” Magufuli said.

