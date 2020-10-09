Magufuli Asks Tanzanians To Join Kenyans In 3-Day Prayer To Eradicate Covid-19 [Video]

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli has asked Tanzanians to join Kenyans in praying for the country for the coronavirus pandemic to go away, claiming prayers helped in the eradication of the deadly virus back at home.

Speaking on Friday, Magufuli, who has over the recent past been criticized over Tanzania’s unconventional response to Covid-19, lauded his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, for convening three days of national prayer as the country grapples with adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thank God because with him nothing is impossible, with prayers Tanzania was able to eradicate Coronavirus,” he said.

“I was speaking with my friend President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta today morning, he has also declared three days of national prayer in Kenya this weekend to seek for God’s intervention in fighting Coronavirus.

“Please join our Kenyan friends to pray that God takes away the Covid-19 menace as he did here in Tanzania.”

Magufuli had on June 8, declared Tanzania Coronavirus free, thanks to prayers by faithfuls.

The country’s last Covid-19 update was on April 29. Then, there were at least 509 infections and 21 fatalities.

President Kenyatta had on Wednesday urged all Kenyans to pray for the country starting today, Friday, October 9, to Sunday, October 11 in their usual places of worship.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo said the Head of State will on Saturday, October 10, 2020, convene an inter-faith national prayer service at State House, Nairobi which will start at 10am.

“The inter-faith prayer service will be broadcast live to the entire country on all leading television, radio and digital media platforms,” she said.

This will be the second national prayer in the country since the virus struck the nation in March.

