CS Magoha Orders School Heads to Refund Illegal Fees Collected from Parents

The Ministry of Education has directed principals in public secondary schools, who have been charging exorbitant fees outside figures recommended by the ministry, to refund the monies to parents.

In a circular directed to all county and sub-county directors, the ministry said the extra fees charged by the schools can also be treated as prepayment of fees for continuing students.

The ministry also warned teachers against sending students home over the illegal fees.

“Any fees collected above the revised guidelines be refunded or treated as prepayment of fees for continuing students… No child will be sent away for non-payment of such fees,” the circular dated August 9 reads.

The circular was issued following numerous complaints by parents as learners reported to school early this month for their first term.

According to the guidelines issued by the ministry, the recommended fees for national schools is set at Ksh45,054, county schools at Ksh35,035 while day schools are free.

The school fees was revised by the ministry in June this year following the restructuring of the school calendar due to disruptions occasion by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the new changes, the number of weeks in a term were reduced from 39 to 30.

County directors were directed to report all schools charging the illegal fees for disciplinary action.

“Your reports should be submitted to director secondary via email address directorsecondary2018@gmail.com for compiling and further processing,” the circular reads.

“Any school that desires to charge amounts above the stipulated fees must make a formal request to the cabinet secretary and will only charge after written authorization has been granted.”

