CS Magoha Suggests Longer Learning Hours, Shorter August Holiday Should Schools Reopen In June

The Ministry of Education has announced measures they will take so as to recover the seven weeks lost due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Responding to queries posed by members of National Assembly’s Education Committee on Tuesday, Education CS Prof George Magoha said they are planning on shortening the mid term break by four days and the August holiday by two weeks.

So as to complete the syllabus within the set time limit, learning periods will be increased, he said.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya led to the closure of schools on March 15, 2020 three weeks earlier than scheduled. The Ministry has further extended the reopening for the second term by one month effective from May 4, 2020. The net effect is the loss of seven weeks of school calendar,” CS Magoha said.

He also reiterated that online and electronic delivery of classes is still on going via KBC, EDU TV channel, YouTube, Kenya Educational Cloud and regional FM radio stations in all parts of the country.

Magoha also told MPs that some 460 educational institutions are currently being used as quarantine and isolation centres.

331 of these institutions are secondary schools while the rest are universities and colleges.

He did however note that should learning the resume immediately, the government will fumigate the centres.

On matters rescheduling the KCSE and KCPE examinations, Magoha said no plans have been made to alter the dates.

Magoha, in April, hinted at school reopening in June.

“For the past four weeks or so, the children have been on normal vocation; an activity that will end on May 4. In the interest of the safety and lives of our children, the government has decided to extend school closure for one month effective from the date of opening,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu