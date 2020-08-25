CS Magoha Hints At Schools Reopening Earlier Than January 2021 Due To Decrease In Virus Cases

Education CS Prof George Magoha has hinted at reopening schools earlier than January 2021 due to the decreasing number of COVID-19 infections recorded in the past week.

Speaking in Migori, the CS said that the ministry will take another look at the school calendar should the rate of infection continue to go down.

He did however insist that the institutions will only resume operations if the learners will be safe.

“You’re aware the virus is starting to look like it is going to stagnate…we’re saying should the situation change, we shall be ready and willing to look at the scenario once again in the interest of our children,” he said.

“As far as the government is concerned, ours is to open the learning institutions like yesterday…the bottom-line is our children should be reasonably safe when they return. We’re doing everything possible including ensuring that water sources and sanitizers are available… we’re even in the process of providing masks where it’s possible.”

This comes hours after a parent identified as Joseph Aura moved to court seeking to compel the CS to reopen schools for third term.

Mr Aura also sought to have the court block the ministry from implementing the community-based learning project.

“The oppressive psychological and mental torture inflicted on the school going children because of the open-ended closure of schools effected by the ministry from March till now has gravely injured them,” he said in papers filed in court.

On Monday, the bullish minister accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of doublespeak regarding reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CS dismissed calls for reopening of schools saying it is not safe to do so at the moment.

The tough-talking Magoha rubbished calls by WHO and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to reopen learning institutions in Africa saying the lives of learners are more important.

“Do you think it is our president and his government who have the interests of our children at heart or is it WHO and UNICEF? The same WHO is double-speaking, I am Magoha son of Magoha and you can take it to the bank.

“They have given us protocols which we must do (sic) but they think because we are Africans it’s okay we can ignore. Is someone trying to use us as guinea pigs or what? I think as far as am concerned as government we love our children.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu